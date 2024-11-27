Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,260 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 209.9% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 31.8% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $19.71 on Wednesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.23 and a 12-month high of $21.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -281.57 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.86.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.19%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3,714.29%.

NLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

