Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,917 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 505 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $55.28 on Wednesday. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $51.47 and a fifty-two week high of $91.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.81.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Aptiv had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Aptiv from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $95.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Fox Advisors lowered shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.29.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

