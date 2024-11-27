Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Stake Lowered by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,334 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $5,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,151,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,389,000 after acquiring an additional 17,075 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 725,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,168,000 after acquiring an additional 14,450 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 492,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,678,000 after acquiring an additional 67,798 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 460,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,155,000 after acquiring an additional 145,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 312,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,385,000 after acquiring an additional 67,954 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $162.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.63 and a fifty-two week high of $164.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.07.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $386.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.69 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. This is an increase from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

AWI has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $148.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.83.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

