Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

ARWR has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $21.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.93. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $39.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.17.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4,629.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

