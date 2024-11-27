ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,824 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 37.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,757,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,464,061,000 after acquiring an additional 474,653 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in ASML by 4,379.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 889,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $910,102,000 after purchasing an additional 870,010 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ASML by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 817,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $836,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 587,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $601,254,000 after purchasing an additional 93,851 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 94,079.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 491,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,096,410,000 after buying an additional 491,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays raised ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $970.60.

ASML Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $671.97 on Wednesday. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $645.45 and a 1-year high of $1,110.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $739.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $870.11.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.56. ASML had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 47.61%. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $1.407 per share. This represents a $5.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.21%.

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

