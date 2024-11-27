BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Shares Purchased by Pathstone Holdings LLC

Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,010 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC owned about 0.08% of BankUnited worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in BankUnited by 307.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BankUnited in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in BankUnited in the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in BankUnited by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in BankUnited in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BKU shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of BankUnited from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.70.

BankUnited Stock Down 1.2 %

BKU opened at $42.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.33. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.34 and a 1 year high of $44.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $515.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.65 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 9.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Thomas M. Cornish sold 10,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $421,527.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,000. This represents a 9.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total value of $102,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,410.66. This trade represents a 6.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BankUnited

(Free Report)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.