Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Stock

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $35.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.74. Bath & Body Works has a 1 year low of $26.20 and a 1 year high of $52.99.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 19.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bath & Body Works news, CEO Gina Boswell purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.64 per share, with a total value of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 242,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,202,134.68. This represents a 2.53 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 13,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 29,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

