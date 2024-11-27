Brokerages Set Ardent Health Partners, LLC (NYSE:ARDT) PT at $21.82

Shares of Ardent Health Partners, LLC (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.82.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Ardent Health Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARDT. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardent Health Partners in the third quarter valued at about $385,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardent Health Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,581,000. Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardent Health Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,040,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardent Health Partners in the third quarter valued at $567,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Ardent Health Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,724,000.

Shares of Ardent Health Partners stock opened at $16.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.97. Ardent Health Partners has a 52-week low of $14.57 and a 52-week high of $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Ardent Health Partners, Inc owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

