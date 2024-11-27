Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stock Holdings Increased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.18.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 10,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $2,005,530.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,465.32. The trade was a 28.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $2,520,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,760. The trade was a 26.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,007 shares of company stock worth $4,982,647 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $191.50 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $105.43 and a 1 year high of $198.30. The company has a market cap of $73.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.50.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.81. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.66%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

