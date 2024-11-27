Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter valued at about $959,880,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3,846.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,750,000 after purchasing an additional 176,920 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,609,000 after buying an additional 92,813 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 189.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 132,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,509,000 after buying an additional 86,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 196.3% during the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 128,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,091,000 after buying an additional 84,800 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mike Spanos bought 267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $376.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,440.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,594 shares in the company, valued at $975,810.92. This represents a 11.47 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.54, for a total value of $5,056,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,838 shares in the company, valued at $27,655,284.52. This trade represents a 15.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of CASY opened at $426.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $391.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $373.78. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $266.56 and a twelve month high of $435.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.79.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 14.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on CASY shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $451.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Melius Research started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.25.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

See Also

