Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,656,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,681 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.91% of Catalent worth $100,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Catalent by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Catalent by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period.

Catalent Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE CTLT opened at $60.76 on Wednesday. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.74 and a 52 week high of $61.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of -26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.18). Catalent had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTLT. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Baird R W cut shares of Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.40.

Insider Transactions at Catalent

In related news, insider David Mcerlane sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total value of $119,580.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,177,150.88. The trade was a 5.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michelle R. Ryan sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total transaction of $167,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,849.50. This trade represents a 20.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,114 shares of company stock worth $305,931 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Profile

(Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

Featured Articles

