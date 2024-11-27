Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 2,043 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,269 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $10,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 494.9% during the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,371,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 75,600.0% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,401.75, for a total value of $4,205,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,046,300. The trade was a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,376.42, for a total transaction of $7,531,770.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,659,098.16. This represents a 20.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,944 shares of company stock valued at $23,541,085 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,261.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.26, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $949.99 and a 12 month high of $1,451.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,355.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,317.52.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $75.00 dividend. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TDG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,466.00 to $1,423.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,461.82.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

