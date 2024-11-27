Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 38.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,627 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $8,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Helen Stephens Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 35,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 40,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

TFLO opened at $50.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.55. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.37 and a 12 month high of $50.75.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

