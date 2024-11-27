Cerity Partners LLC Has $10.67 Million Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,485 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $10,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 888.9% in the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 2,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.
ANSYS Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $349.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $275.81 and a 52 week high of $364.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $329.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a PE ratio of 53.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.11.
In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.61, for a total transaction of $47,668.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,404.30. This represents a 4.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
ANSYS Profile
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.
