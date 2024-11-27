Cerity Partners LLC Has $8.48 Million Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 448.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,263 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $8,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 641,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,939,000 after acquiring an additional 10,620 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 68.0% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 121,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 48,996 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.6% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,493,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IPG. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $30.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.50. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.88 and a 12 month high of $35.17.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 27.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

