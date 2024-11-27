Cerity Partners LLC Has $8.65 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $8,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 52.3% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $134.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.52 and a 200-day moving average of $135.09. The company has a market cap of $55.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $117.32 and a 1-year high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.41. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $36.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.69.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

