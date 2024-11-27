Cerity Partners LLC Has $8.88 Million Stock Holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $8,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at about $260,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth $705,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter valued at $2,194,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cencora in the first quarter valued at about $867,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cencora in the first quarter worth about $411,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COR. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Leerink Partners cut their price target on Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.20.
In other news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.97, for a total value of $12,198,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 326,557 shares in the company, valued at $79,670,111.29. This represents a 13.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,018 shares of company stock valued at $22,478,942. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
COR stock opened at $248.40 on Wednesday. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.83 and a 1-year high of $251.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The firm has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $233.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.85.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 29.29%.
Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.
