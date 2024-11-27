Cerity Partners LLC Has $9.97 Million Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,288 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $9,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2,187.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 42.7% in the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Camden Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $125.80 on Wednesday. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $87.61 and a 1 year high of $127.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.72.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.38%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

