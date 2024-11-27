Cerity Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $10,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dover by 4,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Dover from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dover from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.40.

In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $225,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,060 shares in the company, valued at $8,706,100. This represents a 2.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,593,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,700. This trade represents a 54.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $206.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.70 and its 200 day moving average is $185.61. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $137.73 and a 52 week high of $207.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.43%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

