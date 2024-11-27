Cerity Partners LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 563.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,778 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $8,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

BATS:INDA opened at $54.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.75.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

