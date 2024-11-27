Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 62 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $10,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23,120.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 315,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,873,000 after acquiring an additional 313,969 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 920.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 277,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,390,000 after purchasing an additional 250,453 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 1,687,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,400,000 after purchasing an additional 118,211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 540.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,489,000 after purchasing an additional 79,243 shares during the period. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,539,000 after buying an additional 66,725 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $299.96 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $215.21 and a 1 year high of $303.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.85.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.