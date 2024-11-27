Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 369,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.78% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $99,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.0% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 11,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 27.3% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,072,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,235,000 after acquiring an additional 443,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth about $97,018,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JLL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $353.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.50.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $283.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $153.26 and a 12 month high of $288.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $265.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.72. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 1.37.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.83. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

