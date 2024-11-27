Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $99.50 Million Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 880,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 16,234 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Enphase Energy worth $99,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,343,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $716,897,000 after acquiring an additional 58,040 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $424,130,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,021.4% in the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,183,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,154 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 17.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 826,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,434,000 after purchasing an additional 123,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 71.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 714,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,737,000 after buying an additional 296,498 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ENPH opened at $70.50 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.33 and a 12-month high of $141.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 160.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $380.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.51 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $134.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.13.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

