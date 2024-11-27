Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 137,670 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,444,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,670 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of Insmed worth $105,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INSM. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the third quarter worth about $30,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Insmed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Insmed by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Insmed by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 522.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 37,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $2,686,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,100 shares in the company, valued at $7,157,150. This represents a 27.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 27,871 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $2,072,208.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,045,093.60. The trade was a 29.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,882 shares of company stock worth $5,765,446 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Trading Up 2.1 %

INSM stock opened at $75.68 on Wednesday. Insmed Incorporated has a 52-week low of $21.92 and a 52-week high of $80.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.93.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.36 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Insmed from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

