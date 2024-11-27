Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 32,311 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 515,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,311 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.01% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $101,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 77.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth $32,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,153.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 219.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 40.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 6,621 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $1,430,930.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,862.32. The trade was a 34.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of CRL stock opened at $197.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.44. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.48 and a 52 week high of $275.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.99 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 14.29%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $203.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $250.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $270.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRL

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.