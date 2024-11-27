Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 5,982 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,414 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $94,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in TopBuild by 37.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 178,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,747,000 after purchasing an additional 48,562 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 203.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,709 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 11,194 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in TopBuild by 54.2% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 120,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,072,000 after acquiring an additional 42,395 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in TopBuild by 2,833.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 114,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,389,000 after acquiring an additional 110,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in TopBuild by 6.5% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLD opened at $387.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $382.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $396.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.79. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $292.20 and a 52 week high of $495.68.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.06. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.99 earnings per share for the current year.

BLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on TopBuild from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of TopBuild from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $491.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.44.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

