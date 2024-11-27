Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 7,804 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.20% of FTI Consulting worth $98,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,782,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 135.1% in the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 5,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 298.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the first quarter valued at $673,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 76.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 224,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,439,000 after purchasing an additional 97,244 shares during the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com upgraded FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd.

NYSE:FCN opened at $203.80 on Wednesday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.93 and a 1-year high of $243.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $214.05 and a 200 day moving average of $217.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.12.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $926.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.16 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 8.37%. FTI Consulting’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

