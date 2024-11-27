Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 16,376 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 899,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,376 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.77% of XPO worth $96,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 3.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of XPO by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of XPO by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in XPO by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get XPO alerts:

XPO Stock Performance

Shares of XPO stock opened at $151.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.45 and a 200-day moving average of $115.38. XPO, Inc. has a one year low of $78.72 and a one year high of $156.85. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 48.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. XPO had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on XPO from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on XPO from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of XPO from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of XPO from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.13.

Read Our Latest Report on XPO

About XPO

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.