Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 27,326 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,091,454 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 27,326 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $105,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 15.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,351,573 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $502,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,754 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,500,248 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $376,136,000 after purchasing an additional 68,568 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 987.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,549,615 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $245,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,072 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,949,670 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $130,523,000 after buying an additional 903,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 30.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,085,045 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $92,266,000 after buying an additional 483,564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 119,221 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $6,405,744.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,540,776.03. This trade represents a 58.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on LVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 1.0 %

LVS stock opened at $50.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.90. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $36.62 and a twelve month high of $55.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 44.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is 39.60%.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.