Citigroup Inc. Acquires 579,851 Shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) by 1,454.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 619,730 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 579,851 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in First Bancshares were worth $19,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $4,548,000. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $3,492,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in First Bancshares by 7.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,404,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,487,000 after buying an additional 91,314 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in First Bancshares by 65.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 231,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,018,000 after buying an additional 91,269 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in First Bancshares by 310.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 91,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 69,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FBMS. StockNews.com started coverage on First Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

FBMS stock opened at $37.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.76 and a 200 day moving average of $30.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.91. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.96 and a twelve month high of $39.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.25%.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

