Citigroup Inc. Boosts Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 124,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $21,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 76.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 148.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JKHY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David B. Foss sold 18,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total transaction of $3,215,676.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,665 shares in the company, valued at $23,756,087.80. This represents a 11.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $173.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.06 and its 200 day moving average is $171.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.05 and a 1-year high of $189.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $600.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 40.29%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

