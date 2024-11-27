Citigroup Inc. Buys 54,748 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 33.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,748 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.18% of Vaxcyte worth $25,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vaxcyte in the first quarter worth $321,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 163.5% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 18,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 11,208 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte in the first quarter worth about $412,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 11.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PCVX. Mizuho increased their target price on Vaxcyte from $113.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Vaxcyte from $108.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Vaxcyte from $98.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vaxcyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total value of $4,846,380.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,383 shares in the company, valued at $10,429,294.37. The trade was a 31.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 7,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.21, for a total transaction of $775,172.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,134,431.01. The trade was a 4.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,464 shares of company stock worth $11,455,576 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCVX opened at $91.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.94. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.35 and a 1 year high of $121.06.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.27. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.91) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.14 EPS for the current year.

Vaxcyte Profile

(Free Report)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.