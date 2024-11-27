Citigroup Inc. Buys 6,600 Shares of Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,050,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Corporación América Airports were worth $18,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAAP. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 10.1% during the third quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 8,131,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,981,000 after acquiring an additional 746,084 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP grew its position in Corporación América Airports by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 1,615,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,199,000 after purchasing an additional 300,529 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in Corporación América Airports by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 336,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,882,000 after purchasing an additional 11,261 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 5.5% in the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 83,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corporación América Airports by 15.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 58,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Corporación América Airports alerts:

Corporación América Airports Stock Performance

Shares of CAAP opened at $18.96 on Wednesday. Corporación América Airports S.A. has a twelve month low of $13.59 and a twelve month high of $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.37 and a 200 day moving average of $17.25.

About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corporación América Airports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporación América Airports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.