Citigroup Inc. Buys 7,223 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,223 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $24,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT opened at $623.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $599.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $575.38. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $454.77 and a 52-week high of $627.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

