Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 507,457 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 242,983 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $19,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 2,069.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 60.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,546 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Juniper Networks Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:JNPR opened at $36.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 47.41, a P/E/G ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.10 and a 52 week high of $39.79.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.79%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

