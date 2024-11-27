Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,959 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $18,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 384.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR stock opened at $236.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $217.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.55. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.41 and a 12-month high of $236.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 60.90%.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 10,757 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.82, for a total value of $2,439,902.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,878,118.98. The trade was a 45.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 21,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total value of $4,555,645.08. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 105,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,823,820.04. This represents a 17.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,294 shares of company stock valued at $16,944,095 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $246.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.43.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

