Citigroup Inc. Has $19.54 Million Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.10% of Carlisle Companies worth $19,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,381 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,295,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth $90,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.41, for a total transaction of $121,937.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,623.94. This represents a 8.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSL has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $506.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $472.00.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

NYSE CSL opened at $461.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $447.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $424.42. The firm has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $272.15 and a 1 year high of $481.26.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.04). Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.15%.

About Carlisle Companies

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

