Citigroup Inc. Has $23.28 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,278 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $23,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Colony Family Offices LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE opened at $205.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $163.68 and a 52-week high of $205.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $198.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.83.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

