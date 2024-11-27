Citigroup Inc. Has $24.40 Million Stock Holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) by 63.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,150,541 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,978,840 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.29% of YPF Sociedad Anónima worth $24,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YPF. Ping Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,676,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 6,194.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 947,260 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $19,059,000 after purchasing an additional 932,212 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth about $12,845,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,890,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 1,685.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 312,293 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after buying an additional 294,803 shares during the last quarter. 10.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE YPF opened at $40.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.57 and its 200-day moving average is $23.14. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $42.30.

A number of brokerages recently commented on YPF. StockNews.com raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.50 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.37.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

