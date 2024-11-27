Citigroup Inc. Lowers Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,321,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,713 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $20,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Vipshop by 1,904.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Vipshop in the second quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vipshop by 6.8% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $13.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.36. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.34. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $20.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VIPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vipshop in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays started coverage on Vipshop in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VIPS

About Vipshop

(Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.