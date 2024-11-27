Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,860 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.12% of Clorox worth $23,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 82.8% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 204,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,376,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 327.6% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 25,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 19,545 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $286,846.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,719.92. This represents a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $167.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 58.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.88. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $171.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 316.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CLX. TD Cowen raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Clorox from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Clorox from $153.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

