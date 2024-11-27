Citigroup Inc. Raises Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,768 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,911 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.59% of Amedisys worth $18,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Amedisys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Amedisys by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $91.02 on Wednesday. Amedisys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.81 and a fifty-two week high of $98.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.74.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The health services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.19). Amedisys had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $587.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

