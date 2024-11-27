Citigroup Inc. Sells 32,307 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,307 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $24,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 3,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Veeva Systems
In related news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,126 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total transaction of $270,251.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,483,390.13. This trade represents a 4.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Veeva Systems Stock Performance
NYSE:VEEV opened at $226.88 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.12 and a 52-week high of $240.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.98 and its 200 day moving average is $201.48. The firm has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.50, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.81.
Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $676.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.21 million. Equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Veeva Systems Company Profile
Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.
