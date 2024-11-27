Citigroup Inc. Trims Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85,527 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of Xylem worth $19,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Xylem by 1.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 393,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,902,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 191.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 18,014 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,627,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,731,000 after purchasing an additional 137,883 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Xylem by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,345,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,719,000 after buying an additional 5,817 shares during the period. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. increased its holdings in Xylem by 28.0% in the third quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 203,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,446,000 after buying an additional 44,414 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $124.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.42 and a 12-month high of $146.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.06 and a 200 day moving average of $134.13.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

XYL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.64.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

