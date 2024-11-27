Commerce Bank Purchases 587 Shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group in the first quarter worth $158,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 49.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 10,185 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the first quarter valued at $555,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NWE stock opened at $54.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.44 and its 200 day moving average is $53.24. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.15 and a 12-month high of $57.49.

NorthWestern Energy Group ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $345.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 70.08%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NWE. Bank of America began coverage on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NorthWestern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

