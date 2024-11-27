Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,539 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,199 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,737 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 43.7% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 733,441 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,635,000 after purchasing an additional 223,203 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,815 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $17.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Hovde Group raised their price objective on OceanFirst Financial from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on OceanFirst Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OceanFirst Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Insider Transactions at OceanFirst Financial

In other news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $30,045.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,662.51. The trade was a 0.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OceanFirst Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ OCFC opened at $21.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day moving average of $17.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.41 and a 1-year high of $21.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.01.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

OceanFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.71%.

About OceanFirst Financial

(Free Report)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.