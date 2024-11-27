Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 26,349 Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 39.4% in the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 74,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 21,160 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,299,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter worth approximately $7,895,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $48.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.73 and a 1-year high of $75.73.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.07. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 6.79%.

Insider Activity at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,172. This trade represents a 11.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Truist Financial cut shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

