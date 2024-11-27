COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.86.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Get COPT Defense Properties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDP

Insider Transactions at COPT Defense Properties

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, COO Britt A. Snider bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.41 per share, with a total value of $29,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,820. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 1.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 1.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 58,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 3.5% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 3.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter.

COPT Defense Properties Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CDP opened at $32.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.39. COPT Defense Properties has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $189.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

COPT Defense Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.72%.

COPT Defense Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for COPT Defense Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COPT Defense Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.