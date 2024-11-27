D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Bought by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,081 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 271,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,706,000 after purchasing an additional 212,112 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth approximately $4,220,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 10.3% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 50,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,132,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,308,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 61,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,157,000 after acquiring an additional 16,386 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE DHI opened at $168.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $54.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.89. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.28 and a 1-year high of $199.85.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.14%.
In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $921,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $217.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush upgraded D.R. Horton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.87.
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.
