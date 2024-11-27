Delta Air Lines’ (DAL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $88.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

DAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded Delta Air Lines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.83.

Shares of DAL opened at $64.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.39. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $35.46 and a 52-week high of $66.25. The firm has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.74 and its 200-day moving average is $49.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

In other news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 19,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $1,077,017.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,739,564.86. This trade represents a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Allison C. Ausband sold 7,510 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $470,276.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,130.14. This represents a 11.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,240 shares of company stock valued at $8,044,893. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

